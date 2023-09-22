Kim Kardashian began her television debut in the only way we know she would, as a trending topic. The SKIMS founder is starring in this season's “American Horror Story: Delicate.” Kim stars alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Denis O'Hare, Juliana Canfield, Cara Delevingne, Annabell Dexter-Jones, Julie White. Additionally, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maaz Ali, Billie Lourde, and Leslie Grossman will also be apart of the cast later in the season.

This season is based on a book called “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine. The book is about “an expecting mother who believes there's evil trying to take over her pregnancy.” The show follows Ana (Roberts) who believes that someone or thing is trying to not let her get pregnant. Kim's role in the show is a foul-mouth publicist whose first line of the season is “Tell [them] to suck my cl*t!” While she has a cold demeanor, she has apparently befriended Ana in an IVF support group.

Kim has been openly excited for the opportunity and even asked fans' questions while she had a break on set.

“Hi guys! I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????,” Kim asked her nearly 75 million followers back in June on Twitter.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on Twitter,” she admitted. “I always see you guys talking about the show and never know when to live tweet…but let’s talk about whatever you guys want! I’m bored lol.”

One fan jumped right in and did not hesitate to ask what we all want to know.

“What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It’s my fave show I still can’t believe you’re gonna be on it!,” a fan asked during her Twitter Q+A.

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” Kardashian responded.

A fan account responded to Kim's tweets asking how the production process is going for her, “I want to know how it is recording AHS.”

“It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” Kim quipped.

American Horror Story: Delicate is the 12th season of the antholog series. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created and produced the series and Murphy welcomed Kim Kardashian onto the cast with open arms.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.