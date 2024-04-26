Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors have been running rampant online. Last month, per the Jasmine Brand, comedian Daniel Tosh claimed that an employee at a Malibu grocery store told him that Kylie was pregnant.
“I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.’”
“This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”
That has since been debunked and a source close to production confirmed to Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t film their season finale of The Kardashians — or any scenes — this season at a grocery store.
More recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked pregnancy rumors after she wore a baggy sweatsuit to her Aunt Karen Houghton's funeral while her sisters wore more form-fitting outfits.
povo desconfiando que a kylie jenner tá grávida do timothee chalamet por causa dessa foto e eu rachando o bico que elas estão num VELÓRIO desse jeito pic.twitter.com/gV6JvzgZs5
— daniel (@daneldix) April 23, 2024
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Rumors Debunked
A source told Us Weekly that “Kylie is not pregnant” and she is working with Timothee on their long distance relationship as he is filming in New York and New Jersey at the moment. The Oscar-nominated actor is working on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about the iconic musician Bob Dylan. Kylie currently lives in California with her two children Stormi and Aire whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source told the publication in January. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”
Last month, Kylie and Timothée debunked breakup rumors. The two have not been spotted anywhere in public recently which led fans to believe that they split. However, there is a reason why they haven't been spotted out together.
“His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie,” an insider told Daily Mail.
The insider continued: ‘They are still dating. But Timothee has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself.
“Zendaya and others from the film have also refrained from flaunting their relationships during the press tour, because they want the movie to be its own thing and not have any outside drama or distractions ruining that.”
Dune 2 was released in February and is still out in theaters now.