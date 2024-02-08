Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have gotten an update on their romance. The two sparked dating rumors last year.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are “getting serious,” according to an insider. The source says that they are thinking about bringing their relationship public, but there is some hesitation.

Odell is more “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the source explains.

However, that is not deterring the couple from making a solid foundation of their relationship.

“They're getting serious,” the insider per Us Weekly says, adding that “Odell’s personality is much more private.”

The sources adds that they are “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship Rumor Surfaces

Back in September, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Kim and Odell have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently.”

Shortly after the two were seen hanging out, fans resurfaced the rumor that Odell and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian had hooked up in the past.

Khloé and Odell were spotted together in photos published by TMZ back in 2016. In the photos, the reality star and athlete over Memorial Day Weekend seven years ago. However, it was later confirmed that the two did not date.

“They’re not dating,” a source close to The Kardashians Us Weekly at the time. “They were just flirting at a party.”

Khloé also shot down the rumor.

“Sorry to burst your bubble,” the reality star wrote at the time. “When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

Odell also spoke out against the rumor putting it all to rest.

“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house—we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It's just kind of like…'dating'?” he said per Complex. “I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had.”

He continued: “Things go like that and then some other girl that I may have been talking to her about it, and now it's more drama, more commotion in my life. And I'm sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it's really not even a situation.”

However, as for Kim and Odell, another insider told Us Weekly that “their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.”