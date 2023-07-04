The New York Knicks had a pretty successful 2022-23 season. They defied expectations by making it to the playoffs before falling short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. As they headed into the 2023 NBA offseason, there were several areas they needed to address to take the next step. As of this writing, they have already signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal. Beyond that, however, the Knicks must still address one major need after the first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency.

One of the biggest needs is to improve their frontcourt, as they lack depth in rebounding and rim protection. However, with limited cap space, they may not be able to sign a big-name free agent. Instead, they could use their mid-level exception and biannual exception to add depth to their roster. Another option is to explore the trade market, with some other big men with expiring contracts as potential targets. Additionally, recall that the Knicks did not have any picks in the recent 2023 NBA Draft.

Improve the Frontcourt

The Knicks need to add depth in rebounding and rim protection. While the team has a solid group of big men, including Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims, the Knicks could use another player who can provide rebounding and rim protection. This is especially since Robinson has a troublesome injury history. The Knicks could use their mid-level exception and biannual exception to add depth to their roster.

Potential Targets

Blake Griffin and Omer Yurtseven are two players who could potentially help the New York Knicks in the 2023-2024 NBA season. Griffin is a veteran free agent who could provide the Knicks with scoring and playmaking off the bench. While Griffin is not the same player he once was, he could still be a valuable addition to the Knicks' roster. Yurtseven, on the other hand, is a young center who could provide the Knicks with depth in the frontcourt. He is a skilled big man who can score and rebound, and he could be a good fit for the Knicks' system.

Celtics went 17-5 this season when Blake Griffin played more than 12 minutes. Not saying Blake would've won Game 7 — but maybe the Celtics wouldn't have been down 0-3 in the first place if Mazzulla had kept one of Boston's hardest working bigs in the rotation. pic.twitter.com/CfBPSFgqiW — Jon Jacobson (@JonJacobson) May 30, 2023

Griffin is one of the few veteran big men free agents of note. If he wants to play, Boston would probably welcome him back. The Celtics loved what he brought to the table last season, and he could be a valuable addition to any team looking for scoring and playmaking off the bench. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season. For sure, Griffin could provide the Knicks with a veteran presence and leadership. He could surely help mentor the team's young players.

For his part, Yurtseven is a young center who could provide the Knicks with depth in the frontcourt. He is a young and very skilled big man who could be a good fit for the Knicks' system. While he is not a household name, Yurtseven has the potential to be a solid contributor to the Knicks. He could provide the team with depth at the center position, and he could help improve the team's rebounding and rim protection. Last season, Yurtseven averaged 4.4. points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

Looking Ahead

Overall, Blake Griffin and Omer Yurtseven are two players who could potentially help the Knicks next season. Griffin could provide the Knicks with scoring and playmaking off the bench, while Yurtseven could provide the team with depth in the frontcourt. While the Knicks have limited cap space, they could use their mid-level exception and biannual exception to sign both players. The Knicks need to make the right moves in the 2023 NBA offseason to continue their upward trajectory. As such, adding either Griffin or Yurtseven could be a step in the right direction.

Building a team capable of competing for a championship requires meticulous planning and a long-term outlook. The New York Knicks recognize the importance of not only addressing immediate needs but also cultivating a roster with enduring depth and resilience. The ability to sustain success over the years demands a comprehensive strategy that considers the present as well as the future. By making the right moves in the 2023 NBA offseason, the Knicks can establish a team capable of competing for championships in the seasons to come.

As we said, the Knicks still have several pressing needs, the most significant being the improvement of their frontcourt. The acquisition of additional depth in rebounding and rim protection is essential for their continued rise, While their financial limitations may restrict their pursuit of marquee free agents, the strategic utilization of exceptions presents a viable pathway to fortifying the roster. It is through these calculated moves, executed with prudence and a long-term perspective, that the Knicks can build a team capable of competing for championships for years to come. If they play their cards right, the Knicks might even cement their place among the NBA's elite.