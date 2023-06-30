Under Leon Rose, the Knicks have been sensible in free agency. After years of seemingly conceiving of themselves as the protagonists of the NBA offseason, they've been content to operate quietly and intentionally, inking Isaiah Hartenstein and franchise cornerstone Jalen Brunson to below-market rate deals without much fanfare. This year, even as rumors swirl that the Knicks want to go star-hunting, they should be similarly lowkey. The team doesn't have any cap space, nor does it have a ton of surplus minutes to give to any new addition; heading into the start of the NBA's free agency period, the Knicks are poised to bring back their entire rotation from last year's playoffs. Still, there's some room for the Knicks to maneuver, such as adding Donte DiVencenzo or locking up Immanuel Quickley for the long haul. Here are our predictions for the Knicks in free agency.

1. They sign Donte DiVencenzo to a four year, $50 million contract

Despite the NBA's lame attempts to curb tampering, it isn't working. After opting out of his deal with Golden State Warriors, Donte Divencenzo has seemingly already forged an agreement with the Knicks to bring him to New York. This is a natural, sensible move. Divencenzo is exactly the kind of scrappy, try-hard wing that the Knicks have coveted. But beyond running around a lot, Divencenzo brings actual, valuable skills to the table. Namely, he's a very good shooter, drilling 39.7 percent of his 5.3 three point attempts per game last season, a slight step up from his career average of being a 36.2 percent three point shooter. Similarly, he has some very basic playmaking chops, able to beat close outs with straight-line drives to the rim.

In this sense, DiVencenzo would function as an important bridge piece in any Knicks lineup. Even if he can't quite equal Josh Hart's singular, glass-crashing playmaking or Quentin Grimes' perimeter marksmanship, he is an effective synthesis of the two, allowing the Knicks to space the floor without sacrificing their defensive intensity or solidity.

2. Immanuel Quickley signs a four year, $96 million extension

Just under a year ago, the Knicks were eager to trade Quickley, looking to offload him in exchange for a draft pick. But as Quickley blossomed into the best bench player in the entire NBA, he forced them to change directions—the Knicks realized they shouldn't trade Quickley, but rather that they should build around him. In his breakout third season, Quickley averaged 14.9 points (on 57.8 percent True Shooting) and 3.4 assists per game, but these basic counting undersell his excellence. In the 31 games in which Quickley played more than 30 minutes, he looked like a star, averaging 21.2 points and 4.6 assists. What's more, advanced stats and on/off splits reveal his elite impact on both ends of the floor, painting him as one of the best defensive point guards in the NBA.

Accordingly, extending Quickley is not just a prudent move; it's a necessity. Although Quickley won't hit restricted free agency until next summer, the Knicks would be wise to act quickly, lest another stellar season jacks his price tag up even more.