New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson seems like he is progressing well toward coming back for Friday’s game on the road against the Washington Wizards, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Mitchell Robinson went through practice and felt good, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said, via Begley.

Robinson has been out since the middle of January, when he fractured his right thumb. He got surgery to repair the fracture on Jan. 19, and was to be re-evaluated in three weeks. It has been five weeks since his surgery, and now he is trending positively toward playing.

Mitchell suffered the injury in a loss against the Wizards on Jan. 18.

Robinson makes a big impact for the Knicks. In 38 games, he is averaging 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds so far this season. His impact is felt on the defensive side of the floor, as he averages 1.8 blocks per game.

The Knicks have done well in the meantime with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims filling in during Robinson’s absence, winning five of six before the All-Star break. But as said before, Robinson helps the Knicks a ton defensively.

The Knicks are currently 33-27 and sit in sixth-place in the Eastern Conference, half a game up on the Miami Heat, who are in the top play-in tournament spot. The Knicks are also two games back of the Brooklyn Nets, who they are trying to chase down in the standings after the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

With Robinson returning to the rotation, making the Knicks rely less on Isaiah Hartenstein an Jericho Sims, New York hopes to maximize its seeding in the Eastern Conference.