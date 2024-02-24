On Thursday evening, Bojan Bogdanovic and the New York Knicks returned from the NBA annual All-Star break with a road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-96, despite continuing to play without the services of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. Bogdanovic was electric in this one, scoring 22 points en route to the Knicks victory over a 76ers squad that was operating without the services of star big man Joel Embiid.
One person who is impressed with what he's seen from Bojan Bogdanovic so far during his New York tenure is none other than legendary actor and famed Knicks fan Ben Stiller, who took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the sharpshooter.
“I am a Bojan fan,” wrote Stiller simply on his account.
Indeed, it's hard not to be a fan of what Bojan Bogdanovic has been able to do since the Knicks acquired him from the Detroit Pistons at the NBA trade deadline a few weeks ago. In each of their last two postseason appearances, a lack of perimeter shooting (combined with two historic flameouts from Julius Randle) have spelled the team's downfall against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, respectively.
Bogdanovic and fellow sharpshooter/former Knick Alec Burks were acquired from the Pistons at the deadline in part to help shore up that issue, giving the Knicks two weapons that opposing teams can't simply leave open, as has been the strategy against New York in recent postseasons.
The Knicks next take the floor Saturday vs the Boston Celtics.