Jalen Brunson has appeared on the New York Knicks' injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite picking up some great wins this season, the New York Knicks find themselves with a 12-9 record and searching for some answers after their defeat in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the Knicks are once again a tough-minded defensive team that has started to shows signs of growth on offense despite some recent losses. On Monday night, the Knicks will look to get back in the win column against the Toronto Raptors, a struggling team in the Eastern Conference. However, New York may wind up having to play this game without Brunson after the star guard landed on the injury report. The has left us with the question of: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Raptors

So far this season, Jalen Brunson has played in all 21 games for the Knicks, averaging 24.8 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor. A scoring guard who is very unselfish when it comes to getting his teammates involved, Brunson has been the perfect leader of the Knicks' offense. His status is vital to New York's overall success, as the team went just 7-7 last season without him on the court.

As things stand right now, Brunson is currently questionable for Monday night's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain. In the Knicks' last game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Brunson appeared to roll his ankle after stepping on Payton Pritchard's foot. The injury occurred with the Knicks down 10 points with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, sparking questions about whether or not head coach Tom Thibodeau should have left his starter out there on the court with the game essentially over.

After the game, Thibodeau claimed that he had no regrets leaving Brunson in the game, something Knicks fans were not too pleased with. The good news for the Knicks is that Brunson's injury seems minor and Thibs expects him to play on Monday, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

It is worth noting that Sixth Man of the Year candidate Immanuel Quickley is listed as questionable to play due to right knee inflammation and starting center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss 8-to-10 week due to ankle surgery.

If Brunson is forced to miss Monday night's game against Toronto and Quickley is also ruled out, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, and Donte DiVincenzo will all be tasked with picking up the offensive load in the backcourt. Swingman Josh Hart would also likely see extended minutes in this scenario as well.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Raptors, there is no clear answer yet. The Knicks will likely provide an update on Brunson's status after pre-game shootaround.