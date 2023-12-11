The New York Knicks listed point guard Jalen Brunson as questionable for the game against the Toronto Raptors due to an ankle injury.

The New York Knicks will most likely play without starting point guard Jalen Brunson against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, per Basketball News' Tommy Beer.

“The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (left ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday's game vs. Toronto,” Beer tweeted on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson suffered the ankle injury late during the Knicks' 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics this past weekend. Brunson tied RJ Barrett with a team-high 23 points before coming down with the injury. New York couldn't contain Derrick White, who finished with 30 points. Big man Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points in his return from injury on Saturday.

The Knicks point guard injured his ankle during garbage time. He caught an inbounds pass from Julius Randle before his feet got tangled up with Celtics guard Payton Prichard's. Brunson taking the court in garbage time sparked outrage among the New York faithful.

Mitchell Robinson is out, while Jalen Brunson is questionable for the Raptors game https://t.co/fpL7xguZQo pic.twitter.com/tYkdyQ6MAh — SNY (@SNYtv) December 11, 2023

Fans harshly criticized Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for putting Jalen Brunson in the game with the outcome well out of reach. However, he remained unfazed and said he had no regrets about leaving his lefty point guard on the floor.

The Knicks have blown hot and cold leading up to their showdown against the Raptors on Monday.

New York won three games in a row before dropping its next two games to fall to 12-9 on the season. The Knicks are currently the Eastern Conference's eighth seed.

For his part, Jalen Brunson had been averaging a career-best 24.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting prior to his ankle injury. He was also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Knicks.

Here's wishing Jalen Brunson a speedy recovery.