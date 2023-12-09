Tom Thibodeau commented on Jalen Brunson's unfortunate ankle injury at the end of the Knicks' game against the Celtics.

The New York Knicks dropped an interconference matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks' 133-122 loss moved New York to a 12-9 record on the season. Now, Tom Thibodeau and New York are concerned about more than the loss. Jalen Brunson injured his ankle in the latter stages of the game, promoting corner for the star point guard.

The Knicks lost Jalen Brunson to an injury in a heated matchup against the Celtics

New York was down by 10 points with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson took off to catch an inbound pass for Julius Randle after a made free throw, but he lost his footing on Payton Pritchard's foot. Thus, the star guard suffered an unfortunate ankle injury.

Tom Thibodeau said he did not regret leaving Brunson in the game despite the situation New York was in, per Kristian Winfield. The head coach has not talked to team trainers about Brunson's condition, but there is no doubt he hopes the injury is nothing serious.

The Knicks battled hard, but could not overcome Boston's edge on both sides of the ball. New York matched the Celtics' three-shooting percentage and even outrebounded Boston. Still, the Celtics forced 13 turnovers on New York and shot better from the free-throw line (95.7%).

As the Knicks continue their match further into the 2023-24 NBA season, they must figure out a way to better mesh their rotation to consistently win. New York's absence of guards could cause an oversaturation problem as players become disgruntled with the roles.

Nevertheless, Tom Thibodeau and co. will come up with a plan that allows the Knicks to capitalize on their strengths and remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.