The New York Knicks added OG Anunoby ahead of this season's trade deadline, a move that gave the Eastern Conference contenders the wing versatility they had been searching for. Anunoby, who has always been known for his defensive prowess, helped fill many gaps upon his arrival in New York, and the team has gone 15-2 with him on the floor. However, the former Toronto Raptors wing has been dealing with ongoing elbow problems that he had a small procedure done on in February. This has left Anunoby on the sidelines with his elbow injury for the last nine games.
Currently 45-31 on the season following their 120-109 victory on Thursday night over the Sacramento Kings, the Knicks enter Friday preparing to take on the Chicago Bulls. With just six games left, including Friday's game in Chicago, the Knicks have an opportunity to potentially move up to the 3-seed with a win. Better yet, Anunoby could be on the verge of returning for this team.
Will the Knicks get a major boost to their lineup when they take on Chicago?
OG Anunoby injury status vs. Bulls
After missing the last nine games due to right elbow tendinopathy, the Knicks upgraded Anunoby's status to questionable for Friday night's game against the Bulls. It was a major step in the right direction for Anunoby, who has been dealing with the lingering effects of a surgical procedure he had done on his elbow injury earlier this season.
Eventually, Anunoby was further upgraded to probable before confirming that he's good to go against the Bulls, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.
In the 17 games he has played with the Knicks, Anunoby has averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. The 26-year-old is one of the best two-way wings in the entire league, and it is no coincidence that the Knicks have won nearly 88 percent of the games he has been a part of.
Anunoby is a true game-changer for the Knicks, and that is reflective of their record with him on the floor. With Julius Randle recently being ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to right shoulder surgery, Anunoby's eventual return became the main focus for the Knicks. Now, he has the opportunity to return in some capacity on Friday night in Chicago.
The Knicks are currently tied with the Orlando Magic for the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, and they reside a full game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 3-seed. Orlando owns the tiebreaker over New York due to their 3-1 record against the Knicks this season. A win over the Bulls on Friday could result in the Knicks overtaking both the Magic and the Cavs for the 3-seed, if Orlando were to lose to the Charlotte Hornets.
Anunoby returning to the lineup against Chicago boosts the Knicks' overall confidence, and he will help make them one of the best defensive teams in the league ahead of the playoffs. In the nine games they have played without Anunoby over the last three weeks, the Knicks rank 15th in defensive rating.
When recently asked about Anunoby's possible return, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't provide much clarity on the matter other than that the forward had been cleared for contact and was doing well in rehab from his elbow ailment.
The Knicks will provide further updates on Anunoby's status ahead of Friday night's game in Chicago.