The New York Knicks are slowly finding their footing again after getting hit with the injury bug. They have won six out of their last 10 games and hope to add to that streak as they face the Golden State Warriors. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart have all increased their production which showed in their most recent win over the Sacramento Kings. But, one player did not look the same at all — OG Anunoby.
The Knicks played their best two-way player against the Kings. OG Anunoby saw 33 minutes of playing time but his production was significantly less. He only netted two points, two assists, and five rebounds. Apparently, his injury resurfaced which meant that he'll be out against the Warriors. This situation could also be more than meets the eye, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“OG Anunoby is gonna be out more than just tonight. That right elbow has flared up again. They need it to calm down. How long he is out is unclear, but it's certainly a concern,” the famous NBA Insider declared.
This was the same injury that caused him to miss 18 games. He then returned to the Knicks but his elbow remained a concern. Not long after, it took him just three games to notice the pain once again. This designation to rest and get treated might be precautionary. After all, the Knicks have title contention hopes for the postseason. They will need his presence on defense and ability to create shots.
Villanova boys take over the Knicks amid injuries
With notable players like Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby out, the Knicks have still fared well against tough opponents. This is largely because of the trio coming from Villanova. In their win against the Kings, Jalen Brunson popped off for 42 points. Donte DiVincenzo then followed it up with 15 points of his own. Josh Hart also helped by cleaning up the board with his 13 rebounds as well as recording nine points.
These three have been instrumental in keeping the Knicks afloat. With 15 games remaining in their schedule, can they beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings?