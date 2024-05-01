Chicago Bears fans are feeling good about the future as they picked up a lot of good talent in the 2024 NFL Draft last week. Obviously, the big pickups were in the first round as they got Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, and they also got him a weapon as they snagged Rome Odunze early on as well. The other newcomers for the Bears are Kiran Amegadjie, Tory Taylor and Austin Booker.
Obviously, the most important pick that the Bears made last week was Caleb Williams. Chicago recently traded QB Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers because they knew they were going to be able to take Williams with the first pick. Williams is supposed to be a franchise-changing player.
While that first pick for the Bears was huge, it is obviously not the only one that is important. Every pick in the NFL Draft is important, and you never know which pick is going to be a star. Just look at Mr. Irrelevant from a couple years ago, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Caleb Williams was the most important pick for the Bears, but Mel Kiper Jr. has one player that people shouldn't be overlooking. Big Ten West fans are going to love this.
“I think, when you look, the key picks are the fourth round, taking Tory Taylor — punter from Iowa,” Kiper recently said on ESPN. “We know he’s got a great leg. We know he was a critical entity for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He can flip field position. That’s a critical thing in the NFL. So I think, when you look at Tory Taylor, he’s going to determine a lot.”
Tory Taylor was an exceptional punter for Iowa, and this position does often get overlooked, but it is a crucial part of the game. When a special teams unit is clicking on all cylinders, it sometimes doesn't get the recognition it deserves. However, when it is isn't clicking, you realize what a crucial part of the game it it. The Bears are getting a phenomenal punter.
Tory Taylor got a lot of punting work in at Iowa, bringing experience to Bears
One of the reasons why Tory Taylor got so good at punting is that he was able to do it a lot at Iowa and he became a well-known name in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes had a historically bad offense during Taylor's career, and he had to come out to punt on most possessions. He punted the ball 93 times last season for an average of 48.2 yards, and his longest punt of the season was 67 yards.
Bears fans are hoping that they won't have to see Taylor out there punting that often, but when they do, they will see one of the best punters in the game.