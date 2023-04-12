Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night in the NBA’s Play-In game, but it didn’t come easy. The Lakers erased a 15-point deficit and won in overtime, 108-102. It appeared as though LeBron James and Dennis Schroder were going to be heroes. With the game tied at 95, James drove and found Schroder open for a dagger triple with 1.4 seconds remaining.

However, Anthony Davis had other plans. The Timberwolves called timeout to advance the ball. They got it to Mike Conley in the corner who went up and was fouled by Davis shooting a three.

Conley would sink all three free throws and force overtime. Luckily for the Lakers, they would go on to win anyway. But Kendrick Perkins was not about to let Davis off the hook.

“AD is to damn old to keep making those dumb ass mistakes!!! God Bless America,” Perkins tweeted after the game.

He wasn’t the only one. During the post game interview on court, LeBron was in the middle of calling out his Lakers teammate for ruining Schroder’s amazing moment. Candidly he was doing so in joking fashion. Davis smartly jumped on camera and apologized.

Schroder left the game during the second quarter after rolling his ankle. Initially, it appeared as though he might not return. He did come back and made a huge impact. Schroder finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win.

The Lakers have now clinched a playoff berth as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. They will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.