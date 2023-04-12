Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Play-In game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers came out flat and trailed for the majority of the first half. Things appeared to get worse as point guard Dennis Schroder suffered an ankle injury and was forced from the game early in the second quarter.

Dennis Schroder has exited the game with an apparent left ankle injury after stepping on D’Angelo Russell’s foot 😬 pic.twitter.com/dMVa5wHmIr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

The Lakers point guard was seen being looked at by team doctors on the bench. He appeared to step on teammate D’Angelo Russell’s foot and twisted the ankle.

Los Angeles would fall into a double digit hole in the first half, trailing by as much as 11. However, as soon as Austin Reaves entered the game for Schroder, the game appeared to change. The Lakers seemed energized with LeBron James amplifying his aggressiveness offensively.

Reaves hit a tough-and one that cut the deficit to just one point. Los Angeles is likely going to need that production as James and Anthony Davis have 28 of the Lakers’ 49 points thus far.

The Timberwolves closed the half on a 14-2 run, despite playing without a number of key contributors. Starting center and defensive anchor, Rudy Gobert, was suspended for hitting his teammate Sunday. Naz Reid is out with an injury as is Jaden McDaniels. Nevertheless, Minnesota is taking a lead into halftime 60-49.

The winner of this game clinches a playoff spot and the seventh seed in the Western Conference. That team will square off with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The loser will play the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game Wednesday. The winner of that game claims the 8-seed.