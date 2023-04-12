ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

With seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers were right at the cusp of completing an epic Play-In Tournament comeback against the Timberwolves. It was a little more complicated than it appeared.

LeBron James found Dennis Schroder for a wide-open corner triple that looked to be the nail in the coffin.

LEBRON JAMES TO DENNIS SCHRODER FOR THE LEAD 🔥 98-95 Lakers with 1.4 seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/VpV0HIEDVC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

Dennis Schroder hits the 3 that should’ve given the Lakers the win… pic.twitter.com/SSiMOmZ1l3 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 12, 2023

That is, until Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley Jr. for three free throws and he drained them all.

🚨 MIKE CONLEY FORCES OT FROM THE LINE! 🚨 He's got 23 points… none bigger than these three CLUTCH free throws! Overtime underway on TNT 🍿 #ATTPlayIn pic.twitter.com/OROadQIGgC — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

The wild finish leading to overtime left fans completely stunned.

Lakers fans in particular were down after what appeared to a game in hand.

Lakers fans right now pic.twitter.com/66Adet2WiI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

life as a Lakers fan pic.twitter.com/rL1qgF4nTq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 12, 2023

Others were mesmerized by Mike Conley being able to sink all three clutch free throws to force overtime.

Mike Conley fucking onions. Onions! Wow!!! How many guys would have made all 3 in that spot?????????? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 12, 2023

That is all guts by Mike Conley. No time left down by 3 on the road and you nail every single one. Major fucking respect. — RB (@RyB_311) April 12, 2023

Overtime featured even more insanity, with a steal that nearly tied the game with seconds to play. But the Lakers were able to overcome their crunch time issues to seal the win and punch their ticket to the playoffs. That didn’t spare either team from being clowned for both fumbling several opportunities on both ends.

Lakers and Timberwolves fighting to lose this game: pic.twitter.com/spxHOifJZ5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 12, 2023

The Lakers and Timberwolves with the 7 seed on the line:

pic.twitter.com/EVKkOMcRCL — MKG (@MKGRDC) April 12, 2023

The Lakers advance to the NBA Playoffs first round and take on the 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves will have one more chance to extend their season as they face the winner of Thunder-Pelicans on Wednesday.