With seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers were right at the cusp of completing an epic Play-In Tournament comeback against the Timberwolves. It was a little more complicated than it appeared.

LeBron James found Dennis Schroder for a wide-open corner triple that looked to be the nail in the coffin.

That is, until Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley Jr. for three free throws and he drained them all.

The wild finish leading to overtime left fans completely stunned.

Lakers fans in particular were down after what appeared to a game in hand.

Others were mesmerized by Mike Conley being able to sink all three clutch free throws to force overtime.

Overtime featured even more insanity, with a steal that nearly tied the game with seconds to play. But the Lakers were able to overcome their crunch time issues to seal the win and punch their ticket to the playoffs. That didn’t spare either team from being clowned for both fumbling several opportunities on both ends.

The Lakers advance to the NBA Playoffs first round and take on the 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves will have one more chance to extend their season as they face the winner of Thunder-Pelicans on Wednesday.