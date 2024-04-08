The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a difficult game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Sunday, losing 127-117. LA had performed well in recent action but their defense struggled versus Minnesota. One moment from the game that surfaced on social media did not have much to do with basketball, however.
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell crashed into the seats near where Megan Thee Stallion was sitting during the game.
Video via Lakers All Day Everyday:
The moment surprised Megan Thee Stallion to say the least, via Getty Images.
Megan Thee Stallion has emerged as one of the most popular rappers in the world. The Lakers obviously draw plenty of celebrities to their games since they play in Los Angeles. Still, Megan Thee Stallion's appearance at the game instantly received no shortage of attention, even before the D'Angelo Russell incident.
Megan Thee Stallion is in attendance for tonight's Lakers-Timberwolves game 🔥
So what was social media saying after the Russell incident?
Fans react to D'Angelo Russell-Megan Thee Stallion incident
“she didn’t know what to do lol & my dude went right back to work,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“Personally I’m dropping 50+ wit her courtside,” another fan added.
An account on X linked D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves' forgettable performances to Megan Thee Stallion's courtside appearance.
“No wonder D’Angelo Russell is 5/19 and Austin Reaves is 4/14,” Hater Report wrote.
Russell has yet to address crashing near Megan Thee Stallion's courtside seats. But as was mentioned above, Russell did struggle from the field on Sunday. The Lakers guard shot 5-19 (26.3 percent) from the field. He also went just 1-7 from beyond the arc.
Lakers' postseason outlook
The aforementioned moment stole headlines Sunday, but the Lakers are focused on basketball with the season winding down. The Lakers will likely play in the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, they are just 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, who are the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the Western Conference at the moment.
LA would obviously love to book their ticket to the playoffs via a top-six spot in the standings. Doing so will prove to be a challenge with only three games left on the schedule.
The Lakers' next contest is scheduled for Tuesday night at home against the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles will then have a few days off before traveling to Memphis to battle the Grizzlies on Friday. They will finish the season in a potentially pivotal affair with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday.
Again, earning a playoff spot is not out of the question. It will require a hot stretch to finish the season, and the Lakers will also need the teams in front of them in the standings to struggle.
At the very least, Los Angeles will get to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament. And as the Miami Heat displayed last year, anything can happen once the postseason begins.