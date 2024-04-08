With the Minnesota Timberwolves in pursuit of earning the top seed in the Western Conference, each and every game down the stretch carries a lot of weight. On Sunday night, the Wolves found themselves taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena. As both teams jockey for position in a tight playoff race, Minnesota came in with an upper hand as LeBron James missed the contest due to illness.
With one Lakers’ star out prior to tip-off, it appeared Anthony Davis would be tasked with carrying the load for Los Angeles against the NBA’s best defense. However, after sustaining an eye injury in the first half, AD was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns still out for Minnesota, the Timberwolves smelled blood in the water.
Naz Reid, who started once again in KAT’s absence, continues to build on his Sixth Man of the Year campaign. A massive breakout season for the Wolves’ big man. With Minnesota regaining the top spot in the West, let’s evaluate Reid’s candidacy for Sixth Man of the Year following his stellar night in the City of Angels.
Timberwolves' Naz Reid shines bright under LA’s lights
With multiple stars missing on Sunday night, the Lakers still put up a valiant fight. A hot start propelled the Lake Show to an early lead. However, Minnesota’s versatile scoring weapon answered. Reid’s outside shooting coupled with his tight handle and fancy footwork allowed them to keep the game close in a high-scoring affair.
Minnesota mustered 46 points in the second quarter, the second-most for a single quarter in franchise history. Behind the Wolves’ 79 first-half points was Reid’s ability to play off the catch. Sparking several catch-and-shoot threes, attacking closeouts, and finishing at the rack, the Wolves’ big man showed once again why he has been a seamless fit into the starting lineup as of late.
Reid’s ability to play within the offense has been pivotal in this recent stretch. His decisive style of play offensively allows his aggression to breed success. Unlike Towns, who at times may bog down the Wolves’ offensive attack, Naz consistently finds himself in open space because he is playing off of others and getting his work done early. Rather than catching and analyzing, Reid is catching and attacking. As a result, the Timberwolves’ big shot 12-16 from the field on Sunday night en route to a game-high 31 points.
Naz Reid’s bid vs. Malik Monk
Most regular-season awards take winning into account. That may factor into the Sixth Man of the Year race this season. Just once in the past 22 seasons has a player won the award while playing for a team that missed the postseason. As the Sacramento Kings’ postseason hopes hang in the balance, Malik Monk’s Sixth Man of the Year candidacy might as well.
With Monk now out for the season, the current betting odds’ favorite for the award has his resume etched in stone. In 72 games, the Kings’ guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 26.0 minutes. In contrast, Reid’s stats look quite different. Playing just 24.2 minutes per game, Naz averages 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The positional difference between Monk and Reid makes this year’s battle for the award extremely unique.
The efficiency is where Monk is clearly outbid. Reid is shooting an impressive 48.2% from the field and a lethal 41.8% from deep. Monk, on the other hand, just 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc. Does Monk really deserve the award for scoring roughly two more points per game on two extra shot attempts each night?
While Reid’s numbers are slightly less gaudy, his efficiency, impact on winning, and playstyle separate him from the usual winners of the award. Instead of a high-usage guard winning the award, maybe it’s time for a player who is productive without needing the ball to garner the accolade. With six games of 25 points or more, Naz Reid has game-winning performances under his belt for the best team in the Western Conference.