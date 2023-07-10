A conference final run from LeBron James is nothing less than expected but he wants to accomplish more in his pursuit to chase down Michael Jordan. The 38-year-old member of the Los Angeles Lakers could not help but give his appreciation to Rob Pelinka after an impressive NBA free agency run. The King will surely be back to contend for an NBA title.

Rob Pelinka followed the same strategy as any general manager James had worked for. Surround him with shooters and make sure that he has good rebounders. This has been the winning formula that worked for him in the bubble and might do so in the coming years. The Lakers added Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes to reinforce their squad. They also brought back Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura on solid deals.

The King is very excited for their 2023-24 NBA regular season run. Their general manager outlined it and explained what celebrations the 4-time NBA champion did to celebrate, via Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.

“It was also nice to just see him celebrate the roster once we completed it, you know, a series of Instagram posts and different things celebrating his teammates. That's just the leader LeBron is. He knows how to galvanize a group and bring them together,” he said.

Their core that consists of Anthony Davis and LeBron James have also been recovering well from foot injuries. The offseason has been great for Los Angeles.

Will these new free agency moves be enough to give the Lakers Banner 18 come next year?