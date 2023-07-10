LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both hobbled by foot injuries during the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Fortunately, general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed that the two Los Angeles Lakers stars are progressing well in their recovery.

Pelinka shared as much on Sunday while in Las Vegas for the Summer League, noting that James and Davis have been able to “move past” those health issues.

“All of the reports have been good around both of those injuries in terms of the guys being able to move past them,” Pelinka said of LeBron and AD's injury, per Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.

To recall, during the West Finals, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were often in the injury reports. James was dealing with a nagging right ankle soreness, while Davis was nursing a right foot stress injury. The two were able to play throughout the series, though they were clearly bothered by it. In the end, the Nuggets ended up sweeping the Lakers.

While their injuries weren't an excuse for the loss, especially with the Nuggets proving that they were the better and deeper team, it surely didn't help the Purple and Gold.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For what it's worth, after their playoffs exit, James himself admitted that he wasn't at his best because of the injury. LeBron actually sustained the issue–a torn tendon in his right foot–back in February. It caused him to miss 13 straight games, though he was able to return and play through it to help LA make the Play-In and playoffs and ultimately reach the West Finals. Still, James pointed out that it really hindered his performance.

“I knew I could get to the finish line. Obviously, I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn't get to the finish line,” James said after their Game 4 loss to Denver, via ESPN.

“I'm going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there. We'll see what happens.”

As Rob Pelinka said, LeBron and Davis are both doing well. Hopefully, James wouldn't need surgery and that both will be ready to start when the 2023-24 season rolls in.