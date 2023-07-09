Jerry West believes he was a wolf among dogs during his playing days, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't agree more.

During the NBACon even in Las Vegas on Sunday, West shared that he's hearing a lot of people call players today who are not afraid to face anyone as “dogs.” But if that's how it is, then he was a “wolf” during his playing days since he was the one eating dogs.

After hearing the confident statement from The Logo, James admitted that he doesn't see any lie there.

“FACTS!!!! Not 1 lie said!” LeBron wrote on Twitter alongside a wolf emoji.

FACTS!!!! Not 1 lie said! 🐺 https://t.co/FB2lz2ZRez — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2023

Jerry West spent his whole 14-year career with the Lakers, and true enough, he was a different beast during his time in the league.

West never averaged single digits in scoring, putting up 17.6 points on top of 7.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his rookie season. That was his lowest scoring output, and the only time he averaged less than 20 points per game. By his second season, he's scoring 30.8 points per game on 44.5 percent shooting.

He's an All-Star throughout his career, as well as a one-time NBA Finals MVP, All-Star Game MVP, scoring champion and assists leader. Sure enough, West eventually won an NBA championship in 1972.

With that legendary career, West definitely has all the right in the world to say that he's a wolf among a sea of dogs in the NBA. He's one of the greatest players in the history of the league. LeBron James knows it. Everybody acknowledges it.