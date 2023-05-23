A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s the end of the road for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets completing a sweep of LA. The Nuggets defeated Los Angeles Monday night in Hollywood, 113-111, to come out on top of the Western Conference, but it was not also because of a lack of effort from LeBron and the Purple & Gold.

LeBron James put up an incredible performance in Game 4, even becoming the oldest player in the history of the NBA to score 40 points in a playoff game. That no other player of his age had recorded that many points in the postseason in the past further underscores how legendary LeBron’s career is, notwithstanding the loss to the Nuggets.

Oldest player in NBA history with a 40-point playoff game. pic.twitter.com/woIblScTvq — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2023

LeBron James went down to work early in Game 4, as he had his aggressive mode pressed from the start. He scattered 21 points in the first quarter, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and making all four of his attempts from behind the arc. James would finish the game with a total of 40 points on 15-for-25 shooting from the floor to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists while playing 48 minutes. The four-time league Most Valuable Player had a chance to send the game to overtime but failed to convert on the last shot of the contest.

The Lakers now enter another intriguing offseason where they will look to find ways to further upgrade the roster to once again contend for the NBA title in the 2023-24 NBA season, which is the penultimate year on the current contract of LeBron James with Los Angeles.