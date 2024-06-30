The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in first place in the National League Central with a 49-34 record. While Milwaukee is enjoying a successful season so far, there isn't a ton of separation withing the division, as the last-place Chicago Cubs are only 10.5 games behind them.

Thus, the Brewers are looking for ways to upgrade their roster. Milwaukee doesn't have a lot of pop in their lineup, with shortstop Willy Adames leading the team with 13 home runs. Could there be a deal to be had for a power hitter?

If the Houston Astros decide to trade third baseman Alex Bregman, the Brewers are the betting favorites to land the two-time All-Star, per BetOnline. The Brewers are currently +300 to land Bregman if he is moved. The New York Yankees come in at +400, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have +600 odds.

Milwaukee currently has Joey Ortiz at the hot corner, and he's having a nice season – hitting .275 with a 135 OPS+ – but he was scratched from the lineup on Friday with neck soreness. If that injury lingers, the Brewers could use a guy like Bregman at third base. Bregman can also play shortstop and first base.

It's unclear what the Brewers would need to give up or even if the Astros are willing to move Bregman this season. It seemed much more likely earlier in the year when Houston got off to an atrocious start, but the team has played well enough over the last six weeks to work their way back into playoff contention.

Brewers trade for previous Cy Young Award winner

Rookie Robert Gasser is set to undergo Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury. Gasser's injury hurts so much based on just how good the lefty looked during his brief MLB stint. After getting the call in early May, Gasser went on to post a 2-0 record with a 2.57 ERA and a 16/1 K/BB ratio over five starts.

With the news, the Brewers acquired 36-year-old former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. Keuchel signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners in April but hadn't pitched at the big-league level since he pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2023, compiling a 5.97 ERA. The lefty starter has gone 7-4 at Triple-A Tacoma with a 1.211 WHIP during his time with the Mariners organization.

But it didn't take long for the Brewers to put him to work. Keuchel earned the start for the Brewers on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, and it didn't go as well as he would have hoped. The newest Brewers pitcher lasted four innings, giving up five earned runs and a pair of home runs.

Keuchel won the Cy Young in 2015 and led the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2017.