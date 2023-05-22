The Los Angeles Lakers season is hanging by a thread at the moment. The Lakers are down 3-0 against the Denver Nuggets after losing Saturday’s Game 3. They lost by a final score of 119-108 behind 37 points from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. It’s worth noting that no team in NBA history has ever come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Because the odds are stacked against the Lakers to win this series, the Crypto Arena decided to drop the prices of their Game 4 tickets considerably. Just one week ago, the average price for a Game 4 ticket was a whopping $479, and now the average ticket is going for $183, less than half of last week’s price, per a tweet from Legion Hoops’ official Twitter account:

The get-in price for Game 4 in Los Angeles last week was $479 per ticket. With the Lakers down 0-3, get-in prices have dropped to $183 per ticket… 👀 (Ticket prices exclusively via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/hpt787uWDa — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 22, 2023

The Lakers’ three best players — LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves — deserve little to no blame for their team being down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals. All three have played at a high level, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, as they are all averaging over 20 points per game in this series.

LeBron James and the Lakers have a must-win Game 4 ahead of them on Monday night. If they lose to Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at home once again, their season will come to an embarrassing end, while the Nuggets will advance to the NBA Finals. So here’s to hoping that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can carry the Lakers to a victory in Game 4 and extend this Western Conference Finals series.