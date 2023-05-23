A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The season is literally on the line for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night as they face an 0-3 deficit against the Denver Nuggets heading into Game 4. LeBron James, of all people, was well aware of the gravity of this contest, and he made sure to lead by example as he went off for 21 points in the first quarter alone.

At one point in the second period, however, James got in a bit of an altercation with Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon. The pair had to be separated by teammates after a heated face-to-face confrontation:

LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get into it after James took an elbow to the chin. Both were assessed double technical fouls 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nyv1Hyi6E6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gordon appeared to have hit LeBron on the chin as the two were jostling for position. James’ right hand then ended up getting caught under Gordon’s armpit, and the Nuggets forward decided to hold on to LeBron for a bit longer. The Lakers talisman did not appreciate the gesture and he then let Gordon know about it. LeBron drove his forearm into Gordon’s neck, which unsurprisingly, prompted a displeased reaction from the latter.

Both men were assessed with a technical foul and thankfully, nothing more materialized after that. All is well that ends well, I guess?

Whatever the case might be, Gordon’s antics did nothing to hold back LeBron James’ offensive onslaught in the opening half. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer dropped 31 points in the opening half on 11-of-13 shooting. If there was any doubt as to whether or not LeBron is all in for the Lakers here, then his first-half performance is an undeniable testament to the fact that he absolutely is.