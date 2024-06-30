With Forbidden Door mere hours away, Will Ospreay has a chance to do something he's never done before in his career: main event All In as the AEW World Champion.

Sure, that task is easier said than done, as the Don Callis Family may turn out to be more foe than friends on Sunday, and the “Moguel” without an Embassy is now rolling with “The Judge” EJ Nduka in his posse, but if the lights shine down on Ospreay the right way on Long Island who knows, maybe the “Billy Goat” will hold the grandest prize in the promotion ahead of the most important event of his life.

And yet, despite having a match against Strickland this weekend and Daniel Garcia shortly thereafter, the bout fans are the most desperate to see the “Commonwealth Kingpin” work is actually against Ricochet, the former WWE Speed Champion who is technically still a member of the promotion even if he might have been written off of television a few weeks back via a beatdown by Bron Breakker.

Speaking to CBS Sports about his big match at Forbidden Door and his AEW run as a whole, Ospreay let it be known that he would love to see Ricochet return to independent wrestling in the same trenches he's mixing it up in at the moment, as he believes they could do amazing things as foes or even friends in the ring.

“I've said this to a lot of people recently. I've been shouting his name off in the distance for years, and I do mean years. It's only now, just because his contract is coming up, that people think is going to happen,” Will Ospreay told CBS Sports via WrestleZone.

“I speak to Ricochet every now and again. There is nothing said between us about whether something is going to pop off. Honestly, I hope he does. I really, really hope he does. I miss him, as a friend. I do think there is money on the table to do a rematch, but I do think there is money on the table to do a tag team.”

Whoa, a tag team, you say? Are we talking “The Two and Only?” What about the “Highlights of the Night?” Or maybe even the “Goat and Puma Connection?” Needless to say, the options are endless, and AEW would be wise to capitalize on them, as fans desperately want to see what the duo could bring to the table.

Will Ospreay hopes AEW takes outside criticism seriously.

Elsewhere in his interview with CBS Sports, Will Ospreay reflected on the outside criticism routinely sent AEW's way from fans and detractors alike. While Ospreay surely thinks some of the accusations levied his and AEW's way aren't in good faith, such as complaints about how he dresses or how he talks, he believes others are genuinely beneficial as he wants to see the company grow into the future.

“It's all fairly new to me. I do believe we've had this string of bad luck when it comes to criticism where the ratings come in, and a lot of people live on that. Right now, we're in a rebuilding phase, and they're always hard. I was discussing this with some of my friends a little while ago. Even as a wrestler, five years in, you do find yourself… you always hit a plateau. Whether that's within your character or ability or trying to get booked elsewhere, there is always that five-year growing pain. I think every company goes through it,” Will Ospreay told CBS Sports via Fightful.

“If we were going to look back five years to what WWE was doing, it was low. The way that they're thriving right now, it's inspiring and is something to hit. ‘Okay, you guys are doing that, we have to change the bar and see what we have to do to change things up.' I'm not one of these people who shy away from it. I enjoy criticism. Someone was criticizing the way I dress. I completely understand that's their flavor of a championship representative. If ever walk around my area of Essex, that is how people dress and the complete authenticity of how I look and how the people around my area talk. I do get it, but I live in a world where this is how people dress, act, and talk. I do love saying look at all the good we're doing. Look at all the killer matches we're doing. In the same sense, we do have to take the criticisms on board because that's how we're going to grow as a company.”

Should Ospreay start coming to the ring in a three-piece suit? No, right now he absolutely should not, but then again, if the storyline demands it, he shouldn't be afraid to go there, either. Why? Because wrestling is all about adaptability from the performer level all the way up to how the promotions are run.