The legend of Just Ghazal continues to grow on social media after the Instagram model accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of ‘creepin’ on her on the platform. The plot has now thickened after the popular influencer doubled down on her claim in a recent post.

For some context, IG model Just Ghazal recently posted a screenshot of LeBron viewing her Instagram story. She then went on to imply that the Lakers star sent her a DM, which may or may not have been true. All we know is that she got absolutely obliterated on social media after fans reacted to her allegedly malicious claims.

Not to be outdone, however, Ghazal has now come out with another post, this time referencing one of the rather unsavory comments she received as part of the unmitigated backlash she’s been subjected to (h/t Zach Stevens of Lakers Daily):

It is unclear what she’s trying to say here, but it seems that she’s doubling down on her DM claim against LeBron James. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers talisman has kept mum throughout this entire debacle.

At the end of the day, it just feels like it’s Ghazal who’s the big winner here. She has been at the center of a lot of negativity because of her accusations, but in the end, this is probably what she has been craving for all along. As they always say, bad publicity is still publicity, and there’s no denying that she’s gotten a lot of this these past few days.