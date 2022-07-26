Every now and again, there emerges a clout chaser that does everything in his/her power to try and make headlines by trying to drag a big name into a bit of controversy. Well, there’s no bigger name in basketball than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, so this is exactly what an Instagram influencer decided to do with a recent accusation on The King.

An IG model named Just Ghazal recently shared a photo that supposedly serves as her evidence that LeBron was “creepin” on her IG. Naturally, the post blew up completely, and unfortunately for her, the audacious claim backfired.

For starters here’s Ghazal’s post in question:

“Everday a new rapper/athlete creepin. GM to yall. Still a no for me 👑,” Ghazal wrote in her caption.

This Instagram chick said LeBron James was creeping on her Instagram 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 #LeCreep pic.twitter.com/UtjTzzddfJ — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 24, 2022

Based on my (limited) knowledge of the bizarre and fascinating world of IG Stories, it seems like all LeBron did was view her story. She does have 100,000 followers on Instagram, so her videos do make their rounds on the platform. However, she said in her caption that it’s “a no for me,” which implies that James had some sort of proposition for her. As far as I know, this “receipt” doesn’t prove that LeBron James sent her a DM or something to that effect.

The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Ghazal for her seemingly baseless accusations. As always, the keyboard warriors did not hold back:

Can’t even watch these hoes stories no more without them chasing clout🤦🏾‍♂️ Bron ain’t slide in her dms or nothing she talking bout “it’s a no” like what mam.. all he did was just view your shit 😂 — Nas (@lafamiliacapo) July 24, 2022

You know who…running to Twitter "Jordan would never" pic.twitter.com/nKvAiB4tjz — brian shoemaker (@bshoe44) July 24, 2022

Bro can’t even view people’s stories without getting accused of some shit 🤦‍♂️ — 🐐Burner (@Goatburner24) July 24, 2022

Lol if she thinks viewing your story is sliding in the dms, wonder what she thinks sliding in the dms is 🤦🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️ — PanthersJuice12345 (@secretperson23) July 25, 2022

Attention is the new form of currency. People think cause you watched them on an open social media network, that you want them. Please touch grass, get sunlight, conduct photosynthesis. — Fruits & Veggies over hoes (@itsalwaysdaryl_) July 24, 2022

Ghazal ended up turning off the comments section of her IG because of this whole mess. If it was attention she wanted from this brouhaha, then she definitely succeeded with her mission.