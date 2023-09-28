The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting big things from forward Rui Hachimura in his first season with the team, and General Manager Rob Pelinka knows exactly why. The former Gonzaga Bulldog and Washington Wizard averaged just over 11 points last season and did an excellent job of complementing the Lakers' veterans.

Pelinka detailed the extreme lengths the Lakers went to in order to bring Christian Wood into the fold this offseason. Lakers coach Darvin Ham revealed the team's starting point guard recently as part of what has become an offseason in flux.

On Thursday, September 28, it was revealed that Pelinka is expecting big things from Hachimura this season because of his world famous workout partner: LeBron James.

“Watching Rui come here after the trade felt like a personal renaissance for him. He came alive as a player again… He spent most of his time training with LeBron (this offseason) – that was intentional.” – Rob Pelinka pic.twitter.com/4X7RiIYXl0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2023

Fans reacted with delight to the news, recalling his performance last season with Ham's team.

Hachimura failed to average 10 points per game with the Lakers overall during his time with the season, but his string of stellar playoff performances won him favor with the Lakers' fan base. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds during his time with the Lakers in 33 games while starting nine of them.

It is unknown whether Hachimura will start this season with the addition of Christian Wood, but Los Angeles should have one of the best front courts in the league with Anthony Davis, James, Hachimura, and Wood all joining forces for the team next season. With Austin Reaves on the perimeter, the Lakers have a balanced blend of veteran and youthful talent.

The big question now is whether Hachimura will be able to live up to his talent following his training sessions with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.