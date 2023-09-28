The Los Angeles Lakers finally signed Christian Wood earlier in September to a two-year $5.7 million contract. A few weeks after the signing, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is revealing the great lengths it took for Los Angeles to sign Wood.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, “Rob Pelinka says that he spoke to Christian Wood's agent on a nearly daily basis for several months while pursuing Wood as a free agent this summer. Pelinka said that Wood chose the Lakers over offers from other contenders and cited the way Malik Monk and Dennis Schroder came to the Lakers on bargain contracts in recent seasons and used their time with the franchise to drive up their value and re-establish their footing in the league.”

Christian Wood is set to make his Lakers debut on October 24th when Los Angeles plays the defending champion Denver Nuggets to open the season. Center Anthony Davis and several other Lakers players were key in the push for Rob Replinka to sign Wood. Wood has previously stated that it's been a “dream” of his to play for the Lakers.

Prior to joining the Lakers, Wood played for many teams including stops with the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. In his most recent season with the Mavericks, Wood averaged 16.6 points per game, 1.8 assists per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. The lakers are hoping for Wood to add some depth to the Lakers squad who are seeking their second title in the LeBron-era.