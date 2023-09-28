As the NBA world tries to adjust to Wednesday's bombshell, the Los Angeles Lakers are making some final roster decisions before training camp commences next week. Head coach Darvin Ham peeled back the curtain a bit when announcing a key starting lineup question.

“D’Angelo Russell is the Lakers’ starting point guard,” Ham said, according to ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. The news may surprise some fans, as both Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves (currently slotted in at other guard position) have legitimate cases for the job.

Russell was a critical midseason addition in 2022-23 who helped LA comfortably land into the NBA Play-In Tournament. He was up and down in the playoffs, coming through huge against the Golden State Warriors but struggling mightily versus the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. There was some uncertainty surrounding his Lakers' future, but the former All-Star re-signed on a two-year deal worth $37 million.

Russell averaged just over six assists in 17 regular season games with LA but saw his dimes dip in the postseason (4.6). LeBron James, despite trying to preserve his health and durability, is still probably going to lead the offense throughout the year. In other words, Darvin Ham has options.

The Lakers have made a concentrated effort to bolster their roster depth. Reaves, Vincent, Russell and Rui Hachimura, among others, will also be tasked with taking some of the burden off James and Anthony Davis. That plan worked to great effect last season and figures to be an integral part of the team's philosophy going forward.

With several guys waiting to take up the mantle, D'Angelo Russell is by no means guaranteed starting point guard duties for the entire 2023-24 campaign. Though, maybe this public announcement gives him the confidence he needs to lock down the big role.