Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal thinks that former teammate Robert Horry should join him as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. And he is citing other NBA legends to bolster Horry's case.

Shaq posted a graphic that asked if Robert Horry should be in the Hall of Fame on his X (the social media network formerly known as Twitter) account. His response? “The answer is HMF YES, and yes I’m yelling.” The graphic cited not only Shaq, but also Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Rudy Tomjanovich as “yes” votes.

Horry retired after 17 seasons in the NBA, with stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns.

Despite modest career averages of 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, Horry has one thing every NBA players strives to earn. Well, seven actually: championship rings. Horry won back-to-back rings with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995, was part of the Lakers team that pulled off a three-peat from 2000-2002, and added two more with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

Horry was no mere spectator on those teams either. He earned the nickname “Big Shot Bob” for his penchant for clutch three-point shooting in important games. In fact, Horry's Wikipedia page has an entire section detailing some of the biggest shots of his playoffs career.

Shaq is just one of the heavy hitters backing Horry's candidacy. Bryant, Olajuwon, and Tomjanovich are all Hall of Famers themselves, lending credence to the idea that Horry belongs in their ranks.

If winning is the most important thing, it's hard to argue that Horry wasn't one of the best ever at that.