NBA favorites brought the heat during 2024 All-Star Weekend!

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is behind us and fans got a chance to see the best athletes on the planet showcase their skills on the biggest stage. The weekend is also a massive event for the sneaker world and the stars themselves as they get a chance to showcase their latest signature shoe or bring attention to a cause close to their heart. Either way, it is a celebration of footwear and this year did not disappoint. So, let's rank the 10 best sneakers from 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and don't forget to check out our Sneakers news for more news and breaking content!

As Giannis Antetokounmpo put it, it's the NBA's Super Bowl and it's a massive honor for players to participate in the events each year. For those who weren't able to see the action, here's a quick breakdown of how the events at All-Star Weekend unfolded:

Benedict Mathurin won MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge as Team Jalen came away with the tournament win.

The Indiana Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Benedict Mathurin) took home the Skills Challenge, sealed with a half-court shot from Haliburton.

Damian ‘Dame-Time' Lillard won the 3-Point Contest for the second year in a row, waiting until his final money ball to seal the win over Hawks' Trae Young.

Stephen Curry edged out Sabrina Ionescu in the Steph vs. Sabrina 3PT Challenge. Steph took home the championship belt with a total of 29, while Sabrina showed out with 26 and matched the highest first-round total from the 3PT Contest.

Mac McClung saved the Dunk Contest once again and joined elite company as back-to-back Champion. The others include Zach LaVine, Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan.

The Eastern All-Stars beat the Western All-Stars 211-186 and became the first-ever All-Star squad to surpass 200 points in the game. Damian Lillard took home MVP with 39 points, six assists, three rebounds, and a number of half-court heaves.

Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to get to the best NBA All-Star sneakers.

This weekend was a massive one for Adidas as they unveiled the future of their basketball line alongside Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and James Harden. It was also a huge weekend for the Nike Kobe line as several All-Stars brought out their favorite Mamba sneakers.

All in all, it was a great weekend for sneakers and we can't wait to see what's in store for the rest of the season. Let's take a look at the top 10 best sneakers we saw this weekend at the 2024 NBA All-Star showcase.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy'

These shoes only receive an Honorable Mention because Durant wore these back in the 2012 All-Star Game back when the shoes were originally released. If these were debuting for the first time, they'd easily make the top of the list as it continues to be one of the most iconic All-Star sneakers of all time. The retro version of this pair was actually re-released on February 14, 2024, and it was nostalgic to see Durant lace these up again.

10. Nikola Jokic's 361 Big Three Future High PE

Another look at Nikola Jokic’s new 361° colorway he wore in tonight’s All-Star Game complete with his new logo. pic.twitter.com/hC0u9RSAz4 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) February 19, 2024

Nikola Jokic comes in the first spot with his first shoe from sportswear brand 361. Jokic just recently signed a shoe deal with the brand and while his signature model is still on the way, he's found something he likes in the Big Three Future High silhouette. This colorway took a pink approach and featured the Joker's new logo, a jester hat made from the letters “N” and “J”. These were great to see and clearly very special to the reigning Finals MVP, so we can't wait to see what he comes up with for his first shoe.

9. Paolo Banchero's Jordan Luka 2 ‘Sheila'

Up-close look at the Paolo Banchero’s “Shiela” Jordan Luka 2 PE he’s wearing during #NBAAllStar Weekend https://t.co/dXh0fW1oH4 pic.twitter.com/ZBij2tcF1V — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 16, 2024

Paolo Banchero made his first appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend and the young star took the chance to honor those who helped him along his journey. Banchero, a Jordan Brand athlete, laced up Luka Doncic's signature Jordan Luka 2 and got them made in a wild colorway. The patterns honor his grandmother, Sheila, who wore eccentric outfits, jewelry, and long red nails. She attended all of his basketball games growing up and it's great to see Grandma Sheila get her flowers on the biggest stage.

8. Tyrese Maxey's New Balance Two Wxy V4 ‘Gamer Tag'

Tyrese Maxey is in the “Gamer Tag” New Balance Two Wxy V4 pic.twitter.com/cFvKjYslVz — snkrsdallas214 (@snkrsdallas214) February 19, 2024

New Balance has been making big moves in the basketball space and Tyrese Maxey has been one of their biggest ambassadors since his signing. He loves to rock the Two Wxy V4 model and has had some great player-exclusive editions throughout the season.

Maxey rocked the latest ‘Gamer Tag' pack from New Balance, a three-sneaker pack paying homage to the nostalgia of the early days of video games. Maxey went with the red pair and they looked great on-court during the All-Star game.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 5 ‘Thanks for Sharing'

From sharing a single pair of shoes with his brother @thanasis_ante43, to yearly All-Star Status 💪 For @giannis_An34, those early humble basketball roots in Greece inspired the Zoom Freak 5 ‘Thanks For Sharing.’ Catch them at #NBAAllStar. Available everywhere now. — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 16, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a surreal moment with his sneakers as Nike paid homage to his humble beginnings. As a youth, Giannis had to share basketball shoes with his brother and current teammate, Thanasis. It was a red and white pair of Nike Kobe 4's that the brothers shared and Nike remade the same Kobe's for Antetokounmpo during the 2019 All-Star game.

Now, Nike mimics the same colorway on Giannis' signature shoe and features the words “Thanasis, thanks for sharing” along the heels. It's a great story for the Antetokounmpo family and seeing Giannis wear these must have been a special moment for both brothers.

6. Trae Young's Adidas Trae 3 ‘Dimes' by thebrandseen

First look at @TheTraeYoung's latest All-Star sneaker 👀 The Adidas Trae Young 3 "Dimes" by @thebrandseen inspired by Young's prolific passing ability pic.twitter.com/I9CFrNQQ3J — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 14, 2024

The Adidas Trae 3 was already a futuristic shoe, but this collaboration with thebrandseen put these completely over-the-top. Inspired by the shine of a dime and Trae Young's passing abilities, this pair was one of the cleaner editions we've seen saw all weekend.

The metallic shine on the midsole and three stripes made these look great on-court and they perfectly fit Trae Young's game as a playmaker.

5. Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 PE

D Book 1s inspired by the '95 All-Star game in PHX 🏜️ (Via @NBAKicks) pic.twitter.com/MlsX6rWJo1 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2024

Devin Booker made a huge leap in his basketball journey releasing his first signature sneaker with Nike, the Nike Book 1. After an initial exclusive release in December 2023, the shoes were released over All-Star Weekend in the “Mirage” colorway, which Booker wore during the All-Star game.

Prior to that, however, he busted out a custom pair of his Nikes paying homage to the 1995 All-Star game in Phoenix. The game is iconic for the purple and white cactus jerseys that Michael Jordan and some of the greatest players ever rocked that weekend. This Nike Book 1 PE from Devin Booker is the perfect tribute to that game and is easily the loudest version of the Nike Book 1 we've ever seen.

4. LeBron James' Nike LeBron 21 x Air DT Max '96

LeBron paying tribute to Deion Sanders with the Nike LeBron 21 & Air DT Max ’96 mashup sneakers 👟 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/uzcAan4asN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2024

LeBron James has never skimped out on showing heat on his feet during All-Star Weekend and this year was no different. Just recently, Deion Sanders and Nike announced the return of his classic Air DT Max sneakers from 1996. The shoes were originally made for turf in the 90s and were marketed as a football and baseball shoe.

However, LeBron added his Nike Lebron 21 outsole and used the uppers from the Sanders model to create an awesome mash-up of the two sneakers. All throughout the All-Star game, LeBron was easy to spot with these on.

3. Tyrese Haliburton's Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE

Tyrese Haliburton is in a Kobe 6 Protro PE for the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/Fy4UrQtDuL — snkrsdallas214 (@snkrsdallas214) February 19, 2024

Nike Kobe's are usually everywhere during All-Star weekend and with how popular the shoe has become, we seem to spot a new colorway or PE fairly often.

This PE colorway from Tyrese Haliburton stole the show with how clean, simple, and eye-popping they were. Finished in white uppers, ocean blue accents, seafoam green, and an icy outsole, Tyrese Haliburton made Kobe proud with these and he represented Indiana phenomenally all weekend. These would be an instant classic if they were to ever be released to the public.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse All-Star BB Trilliant x Dark Phil Knight

Signed with Converse, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is becoming the face of the brand with his venture into the lifestyle space along with his basketball efforts.

The fashion icon doesn't hesitate to make an effort with his footwear and he enlisted the help of artist and custom sneaker designer DarkPhilKnight. Known for his knitted take on classic sneakers, he created this custom pair of the BB Trilliant model and kept heads turning all weekend. These were without a doubt the best customs of 2024 All-Star and a great addition to SGA's growing Converse sneakers catalog.

1. Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1 ‘All-Star'

Anthony Edward’s lace-swapped his All-Star AE 1’s for the NBA Skills Challenge🔋 pic.twitter.com/zk41JzOpLB — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 18, 2024

The Future is Here. Believe That. pic.twitter.com/zHKm3yL9ga — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 18, 2024

Anthony Edwards is becoming the face of Adidas Basketball and he's slowly working toward becoming the face of the NBA. It was a big weekend for him as he promoted his newest signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 1. The shoes have been a massive hit among fans, selling out within minutes of release, and giving him the the best 2024 NBA All-Star sneakers.

For All-Star weekend, Adidas put together a crazy color-changing shoe for Edwards. The futuristic model sheens from deep purple to a shade of metallic green and features hits of contrasting volt green throughout. They fit Anthony Edwards perfectly as a player and they have all the makings of a successful first signature shoe. The shoe, the player, the game, the hype — what more can you ask for?

We hope you enjoyed this list! Make sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!