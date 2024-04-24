The Denver Nuggets will take a commanding 2-0 series lead into Southern California for a Game 3 showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 101-99 in a stunning, come-from-behind victory to take a 2-0 series lead. Initially, the Lakers started strong, building a strong second quarter to establish a 59-44 halftime lead. The Lakers even led 68-48 at some point in the third. Unfortunately, the wheels collapsed, and the Nuggets began a ferocious comeback.
It was 99-97 Lakers with 48 seconds left when Jamal Murray hit a 20-foot jumper to tie the game. Then, LeBron James missed a three-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game. The Nuggets struck the final dagger when Murray hit a fade-away jumper as time expired to shock the Lakers and the world.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with a triple-double, generating 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists while going 9 for 16. Also, Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds. Murray finished strong, with 20 points, while going 9 for 24. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon had 14 points. The Nuggets shot 44.3 percent from the floor, including just 23.5 percent from the triples.
The Lakers just fell apart. Regardless, they had some highlights. Anthony Davis led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, James had 26 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists. D'Angelo Russell added 23 points. Overall, the Lakers shot 48.7 percent, including 43.3 percent from the triples. But they went cold in the second half, and Davis barely touched the ball in the fourth quarter.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Odds
Denver Nuggets: -1 (-108)
Moneyline: -112
Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-112)
Moneyline: -104
Over: 216 (-110)
Under: 216 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: TNT and Sportsnet-LA
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets won this game because they captivated off the Lakers getting cold. Additionally, they also did the little things that helped them win, namely winning the board battle and forcing turnovers.
Jokic was a huge part of that effort, establishing the tone for what the Nuggets needed to complete the comeback. Significantly, he is averaging 29.5 points, 16 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in the first two games of this series. Jokic is also on fire, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. When the Nuggets won the board battle 45-38, he did all he could, garnering almost half of them. The Nuggets are almost invincible when he is pulling down boards.
Murray has been cold throughout the first two games. However, you wouldn't know it if you were talking about the end of Game 2. Murray is averaging 21 points and 7.5 assists per game over the first two games. Yet, he has also shot 37.5 percent from the floor, including 28.6 percent from the triples. The Lakers have done a good job shutting him job. Regardless, he persevered and pushed through.
Porter has been one of the best players on the court. Amazingly, he is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor, including 52.9 percent from the three-point game over the first two games of the series. When Murray has struggled, Porter has picked the Nuggets up.
Gordon is not doing as well as the three before him. Ultimately. he is averaging just 13 points per game. Gordon is also shooting 47.6 percent from the floor, including zero three-point conversions.
The Nuggets have dominated the Lakers because they have found a way to get the job done down the stretch. Overall, they have done the little things to keep the Lakers down and have now won 10 in a row.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can find a way to win the board battle again. Then, they need to force turnovers again.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Speaking of turnovers, that is always the sad news with the Lakers. If you have watched the purple and gold this season, they are a simple team to understand. When the Lakers dominate the boards and limit turnovers, they win games. When they don't, it gets ugly. Remember, the Lakers turned the ball over 14 times in Game 2.
Davis dominated the Nuggets for nearly three quarters. Yet, for some reason, it stopped in the fourth quarter. Over the first two games of this series, Davis averaged 32 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. However, he also turned the ball over four times.
James has averaged 26.5 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists per game in this series. Also, he is shooting 54.3 percent from the floor. James has done a decent job of taking charge when the Lakers needed him to. However, it is a bad thing when the Lakers need to overly rely on him.
Russell has averaged 18 points per game in these games against the Nuggets. Unfortunately, he is shooting only 38.9 percent from the hardwood, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. Russell also turned the ball over four times. That cannot happen if the Lakers are to succeed.
Austin Reaves has totally disappeared from this series. Somehow, he is averaging only 11 points per game. Even worse, Reaves is shooting just 45 percent from the floor, including 27.3 percent from the triples. The Lakers need him to do more and shoot the ball better.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can dominate the boards. Then, they need to avoid the third-quarter lull and maintain their shooting while avoiding turnovers.
Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Prediction & Pick
Can the Lakers beat the Nuggets? Yes. They absolutely can beat the Nuggets. Unfortunately, they have a mental block that is preventing them from doing so. Because of that, it is hard to trust the Lakers to actually win this game. They may probably establish another 10-point lead. Then, the Nuggets will storm back. The only way the Lakers win this game is if they can play a nearly perfect game from start to finish. If they endure any cold stretches, their confidence will sink. The Nuggets will continue to ride the momentum they built in Game 2 and take a 3-0 series lead.
Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -1 (-108)