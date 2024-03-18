Year after year, LeBron James boasts some of the most popular and widely-worn signature sneakers in the league and through year 21, the story remains the same. He's been the driving force for the Los Angeles Lakers all season and he's been getting it done in the latest Nike LeBron 21. In the coming months, James and Nike will release a summer-ready colorway that we've gotten a first look at here. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Nike LeBron 21 has been a huge hit this year with its availability to a wider market. LeBron James always kept his footwear noticeable on the court and his models translate to lifestyle wear as well. This particular model boasts a low-cut and sleek design that looks great in any setting.
After numerous releases throughout the year, we'll see the Nike LeBron 21 in ‘Multi-Color', a wild iteration that catches the eye immediately. We've seen LeBron have similar releases in the past with his “What The” sneakers, but these clearly take the multi-color theme as their main inspiration, pairing perfectly for the summer months ahead.
FIRST LOOK: Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-Color" 🏀🎨
March 18, 2024
The shoes will feature a mismatch colorway with cool tones occupying the upper of the right shoe and warmer tones across the uppers of the left shoe. Both pairs feature a raised and jeweled Nike Swoosh and the midsoles feature a gradient mix of rainbow colors throughout. The outsoles are also mismatch and comes in translucent yellow and sea foam green.
The hallmark of the shoes is the multi-color yarn piping throughout the uppers. The wavy design extends all throughout the toe and into the back where overlaying colors contrast. The design concludes on the heel around the XXI logo on the back. The tongue and sockliner are a neutral navy blue and the heel tab is a lighter shade of turquoise blue.
While the shoes don't technically match, they're a great mix of colors and come together into a cohesive pair of good-looking shoes. We're excited to see if LeBron James pulls these out in-game anytime soon as these would surely pop both on-screen and in-person.
The official color code for these reads Photo Blue/Vapor Green-Laser Orange-Laser Fuchsia. While no official release date has been set for these, expect them to drop right before or during the Summer 2024 months. They'll come with a retail tag of $200 and should be available in full sizing. Expect them to drop on Nike.com and Nike retailers everywhere.
What do you think of these? Will you be adding the LeBron 21 to your summer rotation?