Deion Sanders will take us down memory lane for this release...

Long before his coaching days, Deion “PrimeTime” Sanders was a style icon of the 90's and backed up his play on the field by being even cooler off of it. Signed with Nike during his football playing days, Sanders had a number of iconic campaigns and signature releases around his “PrimeTime” persona. Coming in Summer 2024, Nike will bring back one of his classic football sneakers from 1996. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Deion Sanders was playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 1996 when Nike released the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max. Made for astroturf fields which were popular during the 1990's, these shoes were the perfect crossover for athletes in both the football and baseball worlds. Sanders, who famously played both sports, rocked versions of the sneakers with both the Cowboys and San Francisco Giants.

Last re-released in 2018, the shoes have become popular among football players with cleated versions being worn by players like Kyler Murray and Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders unveils Nike Air DT Max Retro 🏈🔥 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/SflX8H9coo pic.twitter.com/JXJjOZOryM — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 20, 2024

Deion Sanders unboxes the upcoming Nike Air DT Max '96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Retro and unveils the Colorado Diamond Turf PE cleat lineup 🔥🏈😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UiOOFdAESq — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) January 20, 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes will be laced up in the Nike Air DT Max '96 for their upcoming football season and we should see Nike come out with cleated versions of these to the public. The shoes feature a chunk, 90's color-blocking design that makes the shoes look tough and fierce. The uppers are mixed with perforated nubuck, leather, and rubber from the midsole. The final detail is an understated maize Nike Swoosh that completes the look. All in all, these shoes scream the 90's and it's great to see them coming back in a retro form.

While there's no word of a set release date, expect these to drop sometime during Summer 2024. They'll come with a retail tag of $170 and should come in full family sizing. They'll be available on Nike and Nike retailers everywhere, so don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair of these!

Who remembers when these first came out in 1996? Will you be grabbing a pair?