LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there was a controversial report recently indicating that there are some personality concerns with him, claiming that the wide receiver is “high-maintenance.” Malik Nabers was on an Instagram live and responded to that report.
“You know they gotta pick somebody in this draft. I guess they just pick me,” Malik Nabers said with a laugh on Instagram Live.
It was interesting to see the report regarding Nabers surface, but it is not an uncommon occurrence before the draft to see rumors like that surface. There were similar concerns expressed with CJ Stroud ahead of last year's draft, but he still went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans and had a massively successful rookie season, leading the franchise to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
Despite these reports, Nabers is still seen as one of the top prospects in the draft. He thrived on speed and fluidity at LSU football, catching balls from Jayden Daniels, who is projected to go in the top three picks. Nabers is an explosive wide receiver who could help any team.
Where will Malik Nabers land in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The general consensus is that Nabers is one of the three receivers in this draft who are in a class of their own, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. There are three teams that stand out as potential landing spots for Nabers, and they are the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants.
It would be a pretty big shock if the Cardinals picked Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr. They sit with the No. 4 pick in the draft, and are the first team that is not viewed as quarterback-needy in the order. There has been some talk about some teams preferring the play style of Nabers over Harrison. It seems highly unlikely for the Cardinals, but never say never.
The Chargers need a wide receiver just as much as the Cardinals do, and Nabers is very likely to end up on the board at No. 5. If three quarterbacks and Harrison get selected in the first four picks, it would be a minor surprise if Nabers does not go to the Chargers in the fifth slot.
What could change this is if the Cardinals or Chargers trade out of the four or five spots so another team could take a quarterback like JJ McCarthy. That would bring the Giants in play. If the Cardinals trade back, Harrison would likely go to the Chargers, and then the Giants would likely have the choice between Nabers and Odunze at the No. 6 pick. If the Cardinals do not trade out and stay there to take Harrison, the Chargers could still trade out to a quarterback-needy team as well, and the Giants would have that same choice.
It would be a surprise if Nabers does not go to one of these three teams, despite the reports. Nabers is clearly one of the top wide receivers in this class, and all three of these teams have a massive need at that position.