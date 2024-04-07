The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the rumor mill is hot with gossip. Some of it may be true. However, it's important to understand that there are a ton of smoke screens and potential misinformation being spread this time of year. That could possibly be the case regarding Malik Nabers.
A report circulated on April 5 claiming that Nabers has some “off-field concerns,” according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. Considering Sportskeeda isn't ESPN, CBS, or one of the major sports sites, you'd think there would be some kind of source attached to Pauline's reporting. But there's nothing to suggest that anything Pauline claims is true.
“The LSU junior is known as a high-maintenance prospect who may struggle in a big city. There are off-the-field questions Nabers has had to answer during the draft process, and teams must feel comfortable with those answers if they're going to invest an early draft pick and millions of dollars in his services.”
Once these rumors began circulating the NFL world, well-known insider, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, chimed in and shot down the rumors completely. Schultz claims these types of reporting are designed to decrease a players possible draft stock.
“There is so much wrong with this ‘report,' I don't even know where to start. To attack a young person's character with anonymous quotes less than three weeks before the NFL Draft is flat-out wrong. Malik Nabers deserves better. This stuff happens every year during draft season, and largely, most of it is false and is being spread to get a player to drop. Stop with this.”
When it comes down to it, it's not clear whether or not there NFL teams have concerns about Malik Nabers. The top wide receiver prospect did have a misdemeanor gun charge dropped during his time at LSU, per Wilson Alexander of Nola.com. Outside from that, Nabers has kept himself clean and out of the drama.
“‘Based upon the lack of a previous criminal background and the individual currently being enrolled in college, we did not proceed with the misdemeanor gun-carrying charge against him at this time in exchange for his immediate and voluntary forfeiture of the firearm,' the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office said in a statement.'”
Malik Nabers is considered one of the top three wide receiver prospects this season and is widely expected to be selected within the top 10. Even with these rumors now circulating, it's hard to imagine Nabers falls beyond pick 10.
Malik Nabers NFL Draft profile
There's a reason why Malik Nabers is rated so highly in this years draft class. Although Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered the top wide receiver prospect, many believe Nabers could go before the Ohio State Buckeye.
Nabers was Jayden Daniels' favorite target last season and the star wide receiver proved to be a difference-maker for the Tigers. He spent three seasons playing for LSU and finished his collegiate career with 189 receptions, 3,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns.
Malik Nabers' speed makes him a true threat and he has a knack for locating the ball and making the tough catch. The incoming rookie has the potential of being a superstar in the NFL and pairing him up with the right quarterback could go a long way.
As of now, Malik Nabers is pegged to be selected anywhere between pick four and pick seven. But of course, nothing is guaranteed. Look for Nabers to remain as a high draft pick even with these rumors running rampant around the NFL.