The New York Giants came into the 2024 NFL Draft with six picks and everyone wondered what route they would go with each of them, especially with the No. 6 pick in the first round and questions regarding Daniel Jones' standing with the team for the long-term.
Being where they were with the No. 6 pick, the route they would go would be determined by the actions of those in front of them. We will get to the way they went later. Joe Schoen's roster came into this draft with question marks at many positions, whether it was quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, or other positions.
With that being said, many teams generally succeed by drafting the best player available while giving some weight to positional needs in the earlier rounds. Schoen seemingly did that with the Giants' selections in this draft. They did not make any trades, which is a bit of a change in comparison to the first two years of this regime's tenure.
It is not possible to truly grade draft classes until years down the line, but this is a vital one in Schoen's tenure with the Giants, and some of the players they picked should be immediate starters this season. Coming off of a disappointing 6-11 season in 2023, some of these picks will be important for the job security of Schoen and especially head coach Brian Daboll.
With that being said, let's go through the three best moves by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants select wide receiver Malik Nabers with No. 6 pick instead of forcing a quarterback selection
There were a lot of reports regarding Schoen and the Giants trying to trade up for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the New England Patriots. Instead, the Patriots decided to stay put and pick Maye. This left people questioning whether or not the Giants would take Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy at No. 6, as there was rumored interest ahead of the draft.
Instead, the Giants took Malik Nabers, which showcased that they did not have conviction about McCarthy being a franchise quarterback. In addition, Nabers would be the first wide receiver on the board in many draft classes. It just happens that Marvin Harrison Jr. is in this class as well.
The general consensus is if you do not have conviction about any of the quarterbacks available to you, do not select them and opt to strengthen other areas of the roster. The Giants did that, and likely added their best wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. It is fitting that Nabers comes from LSU as well.
From a fit standpoint, Nabers is an explosive weapon that the Giants have been craving for years. The Giants should feel good about landing a talent like Nabers, who should be an instant impact player.
Giants select safety Tyler Nubin in 2nd round
The Giants needed some safety help after letting Xavier McKinney walk in free agency. Nubin was one of the better safeties in this class, and rated as the best by many. With new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen coming in, someone who emphasizes safety play, Nubin is a good fit.
Nubin is not necessarily the best athlete, and he did not test very well, but it is worth acknowledging that he played through a knee injury late in the season and dealt with it throughout the draft process. Also, at the safety position, instincts matter more in the eyes of most evaluators.
Not to mention, Nubin also had outstanding ball production at Minnesota, with 13 interceptions in his career. Five of them came in his last season at Minnesota.
Like Nabers, Nubin should come in and become an instant starter for the Giants. New York could have forced a pick of a cornerback here after many came off the board, or picked an offensive lineman, but Schoen stuck to his board and got good value with Nubin.
Giants select tight end Theo Johnson in 4th round
As opposed to the safety position, the tight end position is one where testing is something that you want to bet on, especially in the fourth round of the draft. Theo Johnson did not have great production at Penn State, but he is absolutely a great athlete.
Theo Johnson was drafted in round 4 pick 107 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.93 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1199 TE from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/sVZgB7wazA pic.twitter.com/mxhtoPNHDq
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024
The Giants have Daniel Bellinger in the tight end room already, but with Darren Waller seeming like he is on the verge of retiring, there is room for another. Johnson was viewed as a surprising faller in the draft, and Schoen took advantage in the fourth round.