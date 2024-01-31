Explore the bizarre sending off of Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat during the AFCON clash between Morocco and South Africa.

In an AFCON encounter that saw Morocco's elimination after a 2-0 defeat to South Africa, Sofyan Amrabat, the Manchester United loanee, became the center of attention due to a peculiar and controversial sending-off. Amrabat, already carrying a yellow card from the 64th minute, faced an unprecedented turn of events in the 94th minute. Referee Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail initially showed the midfielder a second yellow card for a foul as the last defender. However, VAR stepped in, not to reverse the yellow card, but to escalate it to a straight red, a decision that left fans and even the linesman visibly perplexed.

The social media sphere reacted quickly, with fans expressing amusement and disbelief at the unusual turn of events. Comments ranged from “He got played” to “Amrabat is red through and through,” showcasing the unexpected drama that unfolded on the AFCON stage.

Amrabat's challenging AFCON experience mirrors other Manchester United stars in the tournament. The midfielder, who has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford, is set to return to Fiorentina after the conclusion of his loan. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, another Manchester United player at AFCON, faced his own setbacks, being dropped by Cameroon after just one appearance. Cameroon, too, was eliminated in the round of 16, falling 2-0 to Nigeria.

As Amrabat prepares to move on from AFCON, the tournament has proven to be a rollercoaster for Manchester United players, marked by unexpected twists, on-field drama, and social media buzz. Despite the challenges faced by the Red Devils' representatives, the football community remains captivated by the unpredictable nature of the sport, where even a sending-off can become a source of both amusement and intrigue.