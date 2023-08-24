Fiorentina have revealed their plans for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat until the end of this window. The Morocco midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool lurking for his availability.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Amrabat is currently training alone at Fiorentina as he awaits his move away from the Serie A club. Despite being linked, Liverpool have pulled out of negotiations for Amrabat, leaving Manchester United in the pole position to sign him. It is likely that the Red Devils will have an urgency to sign him following the injury to Mason Mount.

Mount will be out of the next two Premier League games due to an injury. With Mount sidelined and Fred sold to Fernerbehace, Manchester United's depth in midfield is hanging by a thread. They have already agreed personal terms with Amrabat but are unable to strike a deal with Fiorentina. The biggest reason for this dead-end is the lack of sales at the club. Harry Maguire was linked with a move away to West Ham, but the negotiations were called off after the English defender refused to agree on personal terms with the Hammers.

Apart from Maguire, Manchester United are yet to seal the fates of Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay, and Brandon Williams this summer. Hence, we can expect this deal to drag on until the end of the summer window. Fiorentina will also try to look at his replacements, as the deal will likely be sealed in the last few days of the window.