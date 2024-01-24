Dramatic developments in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana gets dropped by Cameroon.

In a stunning development, Andre Onana, the Manchester United goalkeeper, has been dropped from the Cameroon squad just before a crucial African Cup of Nations showdown against Gambia. The 27-year-old shot-stopper had a tumultuous journey in the tournament, missing Cameroon's first game, a 1-1 draw with Guinea, and subsequently putting up a stellar performance against Senegal in the group stage.

Despite Onana's commendable efforts, Cameroon faced a setback as Senegal displayed clinical precision, converting all three of their shots on target, leaving the Indomitable Lions on the brink of elimination in the group stage. Manager Rigobert Song, taking bold measures to secure Cameroon's progression, has replaced Onana with Fabrice Ondoa, a goalkeeper currently plying his trade in the French National League and, incidentally, Onana's cousin.

The decision to drop Onana is partially unexpected, given the history of discord between the goalkeeper and Coach Song. Onana was previously excluded from the Qatar World Cup squad due to disagreements over the team's playing style. Now, facing a crucial juncture in the African Cup of Nations, Song hopes Ondoa's inclusion will provide the necessary spark to ensure Cameroon's success in the knockout stages.

Cameroon's fortunes dramatically turned in their final group-stage match against Gambia. Initially facing elimination, a late comeback secured a thrilling 3-2 victory, with Christopher Wooh heading home the winner in injury time. The nail-biting encounter saw Cameroon progress automatically over Guinea, with a 2-0 defeat to Senegal.

For Onana, the tournament has been marked by challenges, from a hectic journey to the Ivory Coast, where flight connection issues prevented him from even making the bench in the first game, to the potential scenario of returning to Manchester United without having made a single save in the African Cup of Nations.

As the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of Cameroon's knockout stage journey, the spotlight remains on whether Ondoa's inclusion will prove pivotal and whether Onana's unexpected exit signals the end of his tumultuous Afcon campaign