The Indiana State Sycamores got hit with a brutal Selection Sunday experience, as the committee denied them a chance to go dancing in March Madness. Despite being ranked 29th on the NET rankings, the Sycamores were not fortunate enough to join the field in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which they will have to follow from their couches.
And it's not sitting well with ESPN personality and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee.
“Indiana State got screwed… I’m sick of it. WE DESERVED CREAM ABDUL JABAAR IN THE DANCE,” posted McAfee on X (formerly Twitter) upon learning that the MVC powerhouse did not secure a spot on the bracket.
Indiana State's resume looked good enough for many to view the Sycamores as a sure at-large berth program for March Madness, but the committee simply did not see it that way.
Brutal loss to Drake in the conference tournament hurt Indiana State's March Madness hopes
In retrospect, Indiana State's brutal loss to the Drake Bulldogs in the finals of the MVC Conference Tournament seriously hurt their bid to make it to the Big Dance. A win there would have guaranteed them a spot in March Madness as an auto-bid. Instead, it is Drake, a squad ranked 47th on NET, who is the one representing the conference in the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana State also lost twice to Drake in the 2023-24 college basketball season, with the Sycamores' other losses coming at the hands of then No. 24 (AP Poll) Alabama Crimson Tide way back in November, Michigan State Spartans in December, Illinois State Redbirds in February, and to the Southern Illinois Salukis, also in February.
The lack of success in Quadrant 1 games must have also played a big part in Indiana State not making it to the national tourney. They are just 1-4 in Quadrant 1 games, though, they are 4-1 in Quadrant 2 contests and put together a perfect 10-0 record in Quadrant 3 outings.
Nevertheless, it is a season to remember for Indiana State, which will have to wait another season to try to end the program's NCAA Tournament drought. The Sycamores have not played in March Madness since 2011 when they reached the second round.