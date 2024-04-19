The NFL Draft is around the corner and the rumor mill is scorching hot. Recently, Adam Schefter caused a stir after some of his comments potentially led to a change in the betting odds for the No. 2 pick involving Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. However, the popular ESPN analyst cleared the air about those comments.
Those comments were discussed on The Pat McAfee Show as they dissected Adam Schefter's take about the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels. In case you missed the drama, here's what Pat McAfee and the crew had to say about it.
What's going on with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders 👀👀 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sVwxOmKxG2
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2024
Schefter hopped on The Pat McAfee Show and claimed his comments about Daniels and the Washington Commanders were “completely taken out of context.” Adam Schefter makes it clear he believes Jayden Daniels will go No. 2 overall over Drake Maye, however, nothing is guaranteed.
“It has been tracking for Jayden Daniels to go at number two..
It feels like Jayden Daniels has an interest in being other places..
We’ll see what the Washington Commanders do with that information” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/6pVLDVMIHO pic.twitter.com/U7nijL0ZQw
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2024
When it comes down to it, Jayden Daniels is reportedly not happy that he and several other quarterbacks visited with the Commanders at the same time. It sounds like Daniels believed he would be by himself, much like how the Chicago Bears only hosted Caleb Williams. Adam Schefter continues on to clear up the air ahead of the NFL Draft.
“The Commanders can do whatever they wanna do it's their team..
They're in a great position and everybody has a different approach to the draft” @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/J5cdqN3CxL pic.twitter.com/cK5A7QBWDa
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2024
Although the betting odds swung in Drake Maye's favor, many still believe that Jayden Daniels is the pick at No. 2 overall. The Commanders have roughly a week to decide who they want to select. So the rumors are going to continue to ramp up in the coming days.
Jayden Daniels' NFL career outlook
Jayden Daniels has everything an NFL franchise would love to have in a quarterback. He has a strong arm, throws accurately, and can scamper up the field with the best of them. H'es drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen ahead of the NFL Draft and has an incredibly high ceiling for his career.
The Commanders are a team that is just a few key pieces away from becoming a legitimate threat in the NFC East. A franchise quarterback would go a long way and Jayden Daniels very well could be that guy. Of course, there's a chance Washington selects another quarterback No. 2 overall.
Daniels finished his collegiate career with 12,750 passing yards, 3,307 rushing yards, 124 total touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He played for Arizona State for three seasons before transferring to LSU.