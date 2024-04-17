Bill Belichick won't have a coaching job in the NFL for the first time since 1975 this year, but he's already dipping his hand in what could be his next line of work. The legendary head coach will be part of “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular” during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The show will air simultaneously on ESPN+ and YouTube on April 25.
Pat McAfee broke the news on Wednesday as Belichick joined his show as a guest.
“I'm looking forward to it,” Belichick said. “Draft weekend's always an exciting time for everybody — for the teams that are building their teams and for the fans and for everybody involved in it, so you know it's a great event and, yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing it from the other side. It will be fun to be in Detroit.”
The news dropped hours after an ESPN article was released detailing the weeks following Belichick's departure from the New England Patriots in January. The article explains why the Atlanta Falcons – the only team Belichick interviewed with for a head coaching job – decided not to hire the future Hall of Fame coach. It also mentions other teams who kicked around the idea of bringing in Belichick but ultimately passed for several reasons.
It is widely expected that Belichick will work in TV during the 2024 NFL season, with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions as the leading candidate to land him.
Bill Belichick, TV star?
Belichick received praise and applause for his analysis during NFL Network's breakdown of the NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019. That alone was enough to get people talking about a career in media for Belichick once he stepped away from coaching.
Although he's not quite ready to end his coaching career just yet, Belichick is obviously interested in working in media. This latest endeavor with the Pat McAfee Show might give fans another glimpse into the fun side of Belichick.
Belichick is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, yet his television career might be more intriguing to those in the football world. The fact that he will open his next venture with an unorthodox show like that of Pat McAfee's might come as a surprise, but maybe Belichick is trying to wade off his stern and serious side as his coaching days are behind him.
With already so many different outlets to consume NFL Draft coverage, Bill Belichick's entry into the event will turn heads. It will be interesting to see the viewing numbers for the draft's opening night with an iconic football figure now in the fold.
We may never see Bill Belichick on an NFL sideline again but he doesn’t seem ready to be out of the public eye. The 72-year-old could make a whole new crop of fans with his new gig.