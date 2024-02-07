It's like that... again.

After handing fellow MC, Miley Cyrus, her first Grammy, Mariah Carey announced her next career move, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fresh from presenting Cyrus her first Recording Academy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers, Carey will be headlining The Celebration of Mimi Live. The Celebration is an exclusive residency in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency is scheduled to run from April 12 to April 27.

Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi

Carey's Las Vegas residency is to celebration the one-year-shy milestone 20th anniversary of one of her best-selling albums, The Emancipation of Mimi. The 2005 album is widely regarded as her comeback album. One of the tracks in the album, We Belong Together, fueled Emancipation's debut at number one and sold more than 10 million copies globally.

According to Live Nation, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorite songs from the album, along with other hits from Carey's almost 40 years in the music industry. Other singles from the album are It's Like That, Shake it Off, Get Your Number, Don't Forget About Us, Fly Like a Bird and Say Somethin'.

The Celebration of Mimi Live is Carey's third Las Vegas residency. The first two were at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace: #1 to Infinity and The Butterfly Returns. She is also a New York Times best-selling author for her 2020 book The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Live Nation Las Vegas announced that it will be donating $1 of each ticket purchased to Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Tickets will be available for sale to the public on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Carey, referred to as the Songbird Supreme by the Guinness Book of World Records, is famous for her songwriting as well as her five-octave vocal range and her signature whistle register. She's also been called as the Queen of Christmas for the popularity of her 1994 song All I Want for Christmas Is You, the best-selling holiday song by a female artist.

Carey has won six Grammy Awards. The most recent one was this year's Global Impact Award which was also given to Lenny Kravitz and Jay-Z. She was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. Her song All I Want for Christmas Is You was also inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2023.