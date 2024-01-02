In a rare photo, Mariah Carey posted a selfie from her "bad side," which she has infamously referred to her left side of her face.

In a rare selfie, Mariah Carey posted a photo of herself from her “bad side.” In the photo she is wearing a silver dress which she captioned, “New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my “bad side!”

Fans were loving MC's sense of humor and vulnerability as the superstar welcomes in the New Year.

“Every side is the good side dahhhhling,” one supporter wrote.

“You will Never have a bad side MC,” Tamar Braxton declared in the comments.

“She said vulnerability for 2024!!!,” one fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 years Together

MC is ushering in the New Year as a single woman as it was confirmed by her ex Bryan Tanaka that they are no longer together.

“Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka shared on Instagram last week. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” Tanaka continued expressing his care for her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy, and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” he said. “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Carey has not spoken on the break up publicly at the time of this writing.

Take a look at Tanaka's message below: