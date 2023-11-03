Mariah Carey slapped with another lawsuit over her popular Christmas song, 'All I want for Christmas is you' by a country singer.

Mariah Carey finds herself in a lawsuit again over her 1994 chrismas hit, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.' This time, with a country singer plaintiff Andy Stone known for his work with the band Vince Vance and the Valiants.

In a California district court, Stone alleges that Carey plagiarized his 1988 rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The country singer claims he co-wrote with Troy Powers and was later put out in 1989.

Interestingly, Stone had a similar lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana last year.

But Mariah Carey isn't on the lawsuit alone. It also implicates Walter Afanasieff, a co-creator of Carey's song. As well as music giants Sony Music and Universal Music Group. The litigants assert that Carey mimicked the “compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury.” And further includes several of the Plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases.

The lawsuit contends that Stone and Powers' version played a pivotal role in propelling Vince Vance and the Valiants to national fame in the 1990s. Plus, with White House performances in 1994 and 1995. The plaintiffs argue in Carey's lawsuit that they imitated their “unique linguistic structure where a person, disillusioned with expensive gifts and seasonal comforts, wants to be with their loved one.”

It's not only lyrics but also the specific chord progression and melody. Paired with a verbatim hook, the plaintiffs claim Carey copied extensively. They contend that Carey's version is more than a 50% replica of Vance's original work.

Given the success of ‘All I want for Christmas is you,' the plaintiffs are seeking a substantial $20 million in damages.

Carey's legal representatives, Afanasieff's attorney, and representatives from Sony and Universal Music Group offered no comments yet.