The Seattle Mariners take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Brewers.
The Seattle Mariners needed a 14-game midseason winning streak in 2022 to turn around a sinking ship and make the postseason. The Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and then met the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series in 2022. The M's became a good team that year, but through May, they were horrible. They had to drastically change to make the playoffs. They were able to do it, but most teams don't pull off 14-game winning streaks. The Mariners bucked the odds to a certain degree.
The next year, in 2023, the Mariners again started their season slowly. They were 4-8 in their first 12 games, 12-16 in their first 28, and 38-42 in their first 80 games. The Mariners were better in the second half of the season than they were in the first half, but there was no 14-game winning streak. The Mariners did win 19 of 23 games, but they still dug themselves so much of a hole in the first half of the season that they had virtually no margin for error in the second half. This time, their late surge fell short.
You get the point. The Mariners' slow starts make their odds of reaching the playoffs very small, such that second-half improvements don't put them in a comfortable postseason position. Those second-half rallies merely put the Mariners in contention. This year, the Mariners are at it again, stumbling to a 3-5 start. They can't afford to keep playing catch-up. They need to get above .500 and steadily build their record through the course of the season.
Here are the Mariners-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Brewers Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+150)
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)
Over: 8 (-122)
Under: 8 (+100)
How To Watch Mariners vs. Brewers
TV: Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Mariners are struggling, but we have seen the past few seasons how much talent they have. Their pitching depth will keep them competitive on a regular basis over the course of the season. The Mariners' struggles in both 2022 and 2023 have given way to prosperous periods later in the season, as we noted above: a 14-game win streak in 2022 and then a 19-4 stretch of 23 games in 2023. The fact that the Mariners have lost three in a row doesn't mean they're going to lose four in a row.
The Brewers, meanwhile, have lost only one game this season. One would think the Brewers will regress before too long. Purely on paper, they don't look like a 90-win team.
Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread
The Brewers are on a roll. They beat the Mariners 6-5 on Friday night and continue to get timely hits, the very kinds of plays the Mariners are lacking. Regression to the mean might arrive for the Brewers, but right now, everything's going their way. Do you want to bet against that trend or ride the wave with the Crew? The Mariners aren't inspiring confidence right now. The Brewers are at home and are picking up early-season belief that they can win the National League Central.
Final Mariners-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Mariners are likely to play better at some point, but will this game be that point? This is a game to stay away from.
Final Mariners-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5