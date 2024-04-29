The Milwaukee Brewers got blown out by the New York Yankees on Sunday but there was a controversial no-call that stole the spotlight. There was an incident where Aaron Judge's slide looked as though he may have interfered with the double play. It wasn't called and now Pat Murphy is sounding off on the New York outfielder.
When Judge went in for his slide it appeared he lifted his hand to possibly block the thrown ball. Normally, that's the type of thing that would be called immediately but for whatever reason the officiating crew remained quiet.
This was *not* called interference on Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/NCFGKCzq7l
— Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) April 28, 2024
The Brewers manager straight up claims the umpires missed the call, according to the YES Network. Pat Murphy didn't really lose his cool though. But overall he sounded disappointed in the no-call.
More thoughts on Aaron Judge's slide from Brewers manager Pat Murphy and Crew Chief Andy Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/KSCeKfOz06
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 28, 2024
Shortly after that, Crew Chief Andy Fletcher admitted he and his team totally missed the call, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. After seeing the replay after the contest it was clear Aaron Judge tried to interfere during his slide.
“Crew chief Andy Fletcher said they missed the call on Judge’s slide. ‘On the field, we got together and did the best we could to come up with a correct answer. After looking at it on replay, it appears that the call was missed. It was an unnatural part of his slide.'”
Meanwhile, Aaron Judge claims that's how he slides all the time. The star outfielder goes as far as to say he's “been doing that for years,” per Yankees team writer Bryan Hoch. If that's the case then the league may have to look into Judge's slide technique moving forward.
“Aaron Judge on his slide into 2B: ‘That's never happened before in my life. I've been sliding like that for years. I was more concerned about how [Willy] Adames has a great arm. I thought I broke my finger there. There was no concern on my part [about interference]. I've been doing that for years.'”
It's unfortunate the call wasn't made but it's not like the Brewers had a chance to win this one. It was a close game through five innings then the Yankees blasted the door open in the sixth. The lead was just too big for Milwaukee to come back from.
Can Brewers make the playoffs?
The Brewers are one of the best teams in the league standings right now with a 17-10 record. They're looking like a true playoff contender early but there's still a long way ahead. But as long as they continue playing at a high level we should see Milwaukee in the thick of the playoff race late in the season.
Jackson Chourio is an exciting prospect who's already proving to be a difference-maker. The Brewers will continue building around him for years to come but it's exciting to see Chourio flourish in the MLB. As long as the roster remains healthy they'll have a chance at making a postseason appearance.